Ice Spice just released her new album Y2K!. Welp, time to start the next one.

When asked in a new Billboard interview if he has started working on a new album, Ice responded, “I am definitely so ready to start another album. So that’s great. I know my label is gonna be really excited to hear that. I don’t wanna start teasing the next album, we in Y2K!.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, she said of working with collaborator RiotUSA on Y2K!, “We wanted to make what we like. I just love drill beats, and his specifically. We just locked in for a whole year and really got to it when we could. We have the busiest schedules, but I think that’s why it’s important to have a close bond with whoever you’re collaborating with. You have to make time when you can.”

She also doesn’t seem to be feeling any pressure over the new album, saying, “I think people try to put that pressure on me just because I have been so successful. I don’t really put too much weight into it. Of course, I appreciate it and I prefer it, but it’s not a make-or-break for me. I’m just happy with the album I made.”

Check out the full conversation here.