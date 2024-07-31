Here Is Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K! World Tour’ Setlist

Ice Spice supported Doja Cat on The Scarlet Tour last year, but now it’s her turn to headline: The Y2K! World Tour just kicked off in Washington DC last night (July 30).
Given that Ice Spice is relatively early in her career and hasn’t released all that many songs just yet, she put just about everything she has into her setlist (per setlist.fm). Her set had 21 songs in total, including all 10 tracks from Y2K!, eight songs from the deluxe edition of her 2023 EP Like..?, and three of her collaborations with other artists: “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, and “Fisherrr” with Cash Cobain. Cobain is opening on the tour, so he actually joined Ice on stage for the song.
Check out the setlist below, as well as Ice’s remaining tour dates.
Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K! World Tour’ Setlist
1. “Popa”
2. “Munch (Feelin’ U)”
3. “Princess Diana”
4. “Phat Butt”
5. “Barbie World”
6. “Gimmie A Light”
7. “Plenty Sun”
8. “Bikini Bottom”
9. “Butterfly Ku”
10. “Gangsta Boo”
11. “Actin A Smoochie”
12. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”
13. “B*tch I’m Packin'”
14. “Deli”
15. “BB Belt”
16. “In Ha Mood”
17. “TTYL”
18. “Oh Shhh…”
19. “Did It First”
20. “Fisherrr” (with Cash Cobain)
21. “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)”
Ice Spice’s 2024 Tour Dates: Y2K World Tour
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater