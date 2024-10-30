DMV rapper IDK has begun the rollout for his new album, Bravado + Intimo, which drops later this week via his independent imprint. Going in a slightly different direction than his last release, F65, the new album will only contain 12 tracks (as opposed to F65‘s 22 tracks), including the newly released single, “Check.”

IDK also takes a new tack in the video for “Check,” stripping things down, literally and figuratively. The Maryland MC performs the boastful new song in various locations around Los Angeles while accompanied by a young woman who twerks next to him in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit and high heels. The video is shot in provocative black-and-white that slowly becomes more saturated until IDK and his companion are captured in vivid color, doing their thing under a blue sky (it never rains in Southern California, they say).

Bravado + Intimo will also include the previously released tracks “Tiffany” with Gunna, “Denim” with Joey Badass, “Kickin,” and “Supernova,” which he’s released with a slew of varied “take” videos, including one-take performances and visualizers.

You can check out the video for “Check” — provided you don’t work in an office with an open floor plan — above.

BRAVADO + INTiMO is out on 11/1 via .idk. Find more information here.