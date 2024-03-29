IDK and Joey Badass have teamed up for a braggadocious new collab we never knew we needed. Tonight (March 29), the East Coast heavy hitters have shared “Denim,” the smooth yet opulent new track.

On “Denim,” IDK and Joey celebrate their accomplishments, reaping the well-earned fruits of their labor. IDK sets the scene, inviting us into the home of his dreams.

“Sittin’ on cloud nine, but it’s really my couch / Pierre Jeanneret’s, the original ones / Not the one’s they get for five hundred to dress up their house / I’m single, boy, single boy / No girl or no spouse / Crib be quiet as a mouse,” IDK raps.

Joey matches IDK’s luxurious energy, ruminating on having earned the life he’s worked very hard for.

“Sittin’ on your whole year, but it’s really my couch / Pierre Paulin’s, this the original one / Cost fifty bands, all in, just to put in my house / The replica like fifteen, you can check the amount / If we ain’t talkin’ money, IDK, what we talkin’ about?,” Joey raps.

The song’s accompanying video sees the two rapping inside of a lovely, furnished home, juxtaposed with scenes of the two moving to the beat in an outdoor Paris setting.

You can see the video for “Denim” above.