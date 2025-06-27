A couple of years ago, NBA star Kevin Durant produced a documentary called Basketball County: In The Water, highlighting the hoop talent in his hometown, Prince George’s County in Maryland. And while the purpose of the doc was to plug local basketball stars, the film’s choice of music supervisor IDK and the soundtrack he created highlighted just how much music talent comes from the DMV area, as well.

IDK continues to put on for his hometown in his new single, “Prince George,” which features fellow PG County native, Cordae. The two rappers trade wordy verses over a jazzy beat, lamenting their loneliness but flexing their successes. Meanwhile, in the video for the single, Cordae and IDK roam an Italian city (heh), with shots of ancient ruins and gorgeous architecture juxtaposed alongside imagery of the Capitol buildings that were inspired by them. Throughout, black-and-white footage captures visions of other famous PG residents, contrasting them to scenes of violence and conflict.

It’s a pretty big day for PG County overall; Rico Nasty, who has collaborated with IDK, released her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert today, and Wale, arguably the county’s foremost hip-hop pioneer, also dropped a new single, “CRG Freestyle.”

Watch IDK’s “Prince George” video featuring Cordae above.