Rico Nasty Rocks Out In A Jam-Packed NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

Considering Rico Nasty hails from Prince George’s County, just a few miles away from NPR Music’s DC headquarters, it’s kind of shocking she hasn’t done a Tiny Desk Concert until now. She certainly makes up for the lost time, rocking out through a set made up mostly of selections from her new album, Lethal, including lead single “Teethsucker,” “Son Of A Gun,” and a sexy, stripped-down version of “On The Low.”

Of course, it just wouldn’t be a Rico Nasty show without performances of “Tia Tamera” and “Smack A Bitch,” her pre-pandemic breakout hits. Halfway through the set, the lights get low, and Rico continues in a spotlight, giving her performance a unique visual flair. An exuberant, electric performer, Rico would stand out no matter what, but in this case, she’s even more magnetic than usual, owing to her performing a hometown show. “I would not be who I am if not for the DMV,” she gushes.

Rico’s had a pretty impressive 2025 to date, making her acting debut in Apple TV’s new series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and prepping her Lethal Tour, all while changing labels. The Sugar Trap pioneer remains a badass.

Watch Rico Nasty’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.