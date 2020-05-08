DMV area rapper IDK has built a strong buzz over the past couple of years since changing his stage name (dropping the “Jay” from “Jay IDK”) with a string of solid, critically-acclaimed projects that includes the autobiographical IWasVeryBad and the metaphysical Is He Real. His projects so far have all been extremely personal works that come from his own experiences, so it only makes sense that he sticks to that philosophy as he branches out with his next one: Producing music for Kevin Durant’s upcoming basketball documentary, Basketball County: In The Water, according to Billboard.

The connections between the two stars are apparent: Both Durant and IDK grew up in Maryland’s PG County, just outside of Washington DC, and have remained close to their hometowns even as both have become international stars. Basketball County aims to highlight the talent and stories of hoop stars from the DC/Maryland/Virginia area. IDK will serve as the composer, music supervisor, and narrator for the project, which airs next Friday, May 15 on Showtime.

In a press release, Durant writes, “This is a project that is near and dear to my heart. Having grown up in Prince George’s County and with my family residing there today, it’s my life’s mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there. I’m really excited to be partnering with Showtime and for fans to hear from some of the world’s best players about what PG County means to them.”

Watch Basketball County: In The Water next Friday at 9pm.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.