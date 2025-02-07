Back in November 2024, IDK treated fans to his latest full length album, BRAVADO + INTiMO. With a batch of 12 new songs, supporters were set to nibble on IDK’s sonic offerings for a while.

However, since its release, IDK has not left the recording booth. Now, the “Pinot Noir” rapper has begun to flood fans with even more tracks. Today (February 7), IDK’s newest song “S.U.” (short for “switch up”) with Denzel Curry hit streaming platforms. On the the record, co-produced by Kal Banx and Calvin Valentine, each emcee put their bravado to the forefront.

IDK raps, “Don’t nobody really want beef / I be ready for the sh*t / N****s like, ‘Not now’ / In ’08 was moving the O for the three / My n****s was breaking down pounds / I run in your house, then takе what I see / And dip in the whip with the tank on E / I love all my n****s, I f*ck with my n****s / But if thеy switch up, I make ’em go to sleep / I pray for my sins, tell the preacher to preach.”

In the song’s second verse, Curry came in swinging. “Killin’ everybody and they flatlinin’ / In the right place with the bad timin’ / I’m the only n****s with the facts rhymin’ / Didn’t write the verse, I’m freestylin’,” raps Curry.

Listen to “S.U.” above.