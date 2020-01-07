IDK is less than six months removed from the release of his major-label debut album Is He Real? but the 27-year-old Maryland native is already looking forward to the new year with new music on his mind. To set the tone for the year ahead, he shared a new video for his “Hello Freestyle Pt. 4,” which features a split screen similar to the one employed by Tyler The Creator on one of Tyler’s freestyle videos, as well as a churning beat provided by noise rap chemist Jpegmafia.

While the video itself is pretty straightforward, with IDK rapping into a cordless mic outdoors wearing a yellow hoodie, the lyrics are anything but. Throughout the course of the chorus-less track, IDK’s thought process meanders throughout topics from his increased income (“I made a mil’ myself, and I’m still myself”) to transactional romantic relationships (“I hope you dodge the ones that’s asking what the figures about”) to social media clout chasing (“N****s livin’ up on the ‘Gram with no money but bluffin'”).

As its name suggests, “Hello Freestyle Pt. 4” is the fourth entry in IDK’s long-running series of freestyles, which have had surprising producers and summarized his year in review. “Pt. 2” was produced by Swizz Beats, while “Pt. 3” featured a beat from Southside. The original “Hello” was produced by RZA. It’s no surprise that with each entry IDK’s profile rises and his prospects look better, so by the time “Pt. 5” arrives, it’s possible IDK will have a lot of success on his mind.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.