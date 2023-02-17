Drill music has been taking over lately as more and more US rap artists tap into the crunchy, upbeat instrumentals that define the sound pioneered by UK producers. Maryland rapper IDK is no exception, but in the video for his new track “Radioactive,” he heads straight to the source, running the “endz” of London as he tries out his new rap style.

The scenery and wardrobe look straight out of Top Boy as IDK, bundled in a down jacket, surrounds himself with roadman dem to goad any wannabe bullies to come see him on the block. The estate houses loom in the background, suggesting the strong connection between hoods on both sides of the pond.

IDK’s latest stylistic departure should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following his career. The PG County native has switched through hip-hop subgenres like school clothes from MF DOOM homage “Monsieur Dior” to the dancefloor groove of his and Kaytranada’s album Simple (with part two coming soon!) Also, funnily enough, IDK was actually born in London, much like 21 Savage.

If IDK’s first song of 2023 is any indication of his future output, his next project could see him going back to his roots. Stay tuned.

Watch IDK’s video for “Radioactive” above.