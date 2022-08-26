Music

IDK’s Dual Single ‘W13’ Offers Two Completely Different Vibes With ‘Drive’ And ‘Free Slime’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

In the midst of an absolutely packed New Music Friday that included releases from the recovering Lil Tjay, the newly solo Offset, remaining Migos members Takeoff and Quavo, and a DJ Khaled set with huge new contributions from both Eminem and Jay-Z, DMV rapper IDK returns with a new dual single of his own titled “W13.” Consisting of the separate tracks “Drive” and “Free Slime,” “W13” enters the fray with two completely different vibes, demonstrating IDK’s growing versatility.

In “Drive,” which you can play above, Jay utilizes a jazz-laced, flute-driven instrumental to deliver a heartfelt love letter to the lady in his life. “I’d rather be with no life than without you, baby,” he croons. “I could never doubt you lady.”

Then, on “Free Slime,” he switches gears with a soulful, Dilla-esque beat that morphs into a more forceful blend of boom-bap and trap. Here, he talks gangsta, spitting menacing threats of dubious reality — perhaps as a way to comment on the way Young Thug’s lyrics have been used against him in an ongoing racketeering case. You can check that one out below.

“W13” is IDK’s first new music release since May, when he dropped the Kaytranada-produced Simple featuring singles “Taco,” “Dog Food,” and “Breathe.”

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×