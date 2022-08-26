In the midst of an absolutely packed New Music Friday that included releases from the recovering Lil Tjay, the newly solo Offset, remaining Migos members Takeoff and Quavo, and a DJ Khaled set with huge new contributions from both Eminem and Jay-Z, DMV rapper IDK returns with a new dual single of his own titled “W13.” Consisting of the separate tracks “Drive” and “Free Slime,” “W13” enters the fray with two completely different vibes, demonstrating IDK’s growing versatility.

In “Drive,” which you can play above, Jay utilizes a jazz-laced, flute-driven instrumental to deliver a heartfelt love letter to the lady in his life. “I’d rather be with no life than without you, baby,” he croons. “I could never doubt you lady.”

Then, on “Free Slime,” he switches gears with a soulful, Dilla-esque beat that morphs into a more forceful blend of boom-bap and trap. Here, he talks gangsta, spitting menacing threats of dubious reality — perhaps as a way to comment on the way Young Thug’s lyrics have been used against him in an ongoing racketeering case. You can check that one out below.

“W13” is IDK’s first new music release since May, when he dropped the Kaytranada-produced Simple featuring singles “Taco,” “Dog Food,” and “Breathe.”