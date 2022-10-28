IDK’s ‘Monsieur Dior’ Video Pays Homage To French Film And MF DOOM

After dropping his Kaytranada-produced EP Simple earlier this year, IDK is currently on tour opening up for Pusha T ahead of his upcoming stint overseas. Today, he released a new single, “Monsieur Dior,” in which he details tour life in a black-and-white, French New Wave-style video that sees him rapping in hallways, admiring his new tour bus, boxing training in a Dallas parking lot, and giving away sneakers. He also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM, with whom he previously collaborated and whose song “One Beer” partly inspired “Monsieur Dior” (both songs sample Cortex’s “Huit Octobre 1971”).

Although IDK hasn’t released a full-length project since 2021’s USee4Yourself, he’s still been pretty busy this year. In addition to releasing Simple with Kaytranada, backed by the singles “Taco,” “Dog Food,” and “Breathe,” he also made his NPR Tiny Desk debut, performing songs from Simple and capped the summer with a dual single release consisting of “Drive” and “Free Slime.” He’s got two more stops on his US tour, including one tonight in Providence, Rhode Island and Sunday in Wallingford, Connecticut, then he’s off to Cologne in Germany to begin his European swing.

You can watch the “Monsieur Dior” video above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.