“Good or bad I don’t watch, listen to, or read reviews on my music. I know how I felt when I made it and I know how I feel when it’s out,” IDK tweeted earlier this month. And yesterday (November 26), it became clear how he feels about his May album Simple, executively produced by Kaytranada.

The DMV artist quote-tweeted his April Simple announcement and teased, “Pt.2 coming…” He also posted videos to his Instagram Story of Kaytranada and Lou Phelps grooving at a turntable.

IDK has been busy since May. He performed a soulful at-home NPR Tiny Desk Concert, complete with a Mike Dean appearance, and he’s been on the road as a headliner for the Simple World Tour and as the opener on Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry Tour. Singles “Drive” and Free Slime” arrived in August, while “Monsieur Dior” dropped last month.

A sequel to Simple would be welcomed, considering the original project is only eight tracks long. Standouts include “Breathe,” “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry, and “Taco.” As a whole, Simple masterfully juxtaposes the brutal realities found in Simple City, a Washington, DC neighborhood that IDK grew up near, with Kaytranada’s pulsating dance production.

Cohesion is a common thread in IDK’s discography, from IDK & Friends (2018) and IDK & Friends 2 (2020) to last year’s memorable sophomore offering USee4Yourself receiving a deluxe edition.

