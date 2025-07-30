The trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime comedy Caught Stealing has some fierce punk energy, so it’s only right that English post-punk band Idles not only handles the film’s score, but also contributes four all-new songs to its soundtrack. The first one they’ve released is “Rabbit Run,” a pulsating head nodder with a lot of glitchy, paranoid energy and one hell of a beat switch, mirroring the vibe the movie appears to be going for.

In the press release, band frontman Joe Talbot says, “This has been a huge opportunity for us that seemingly came about after a chance meeting backstage at Fallon when we both happened to be guests on the same day. But in hindsight, I realize that Darren is one of my favorite directors and his films have in some ways made me who I am as an artist. This lucid dream has been a lifetime in the making and one that I will live over and over with a huge sense of humility and joy.”

Aronofsky echoed that sentiment, saying, “I built Caught Stealing to be a roller coaster of fun and wanted to supercharge the film by main lining a punk sensibility. I don’t think a band has really been tasked with performing a score for a movie. Who better to collaborate with than Idles? It has been a dream watching them bend their notes to blast a hole in our movie screen.”

You can watch the lyrics video for “Rabbit Run” up top.

Caught Stealing is in theaters August 29.