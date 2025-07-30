Idles Contributes ‘Rabbit Run’ And Three New Tracks To The ‘Caught Stealing’ Soundtrack

The trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming crime comedy Caught Stealing has some fierce punk energy, so it’s only right that English post-punk band Idles not only handles the film’s score, but also contributes four all-new songs to its soundtrack. The first one they’ve released is “Rabbit Run,” a pulsating head nodder with a lot of glitchy, paranoid energy and one hell of a beat switch, mirroring the vibe the movie appears to be going for.

In the press release, band frontman Joe Talbot says, “This has been a huge opportunity for us that seemingly came about after a chance meeting backstage at Fallon when we both happened to be guests on the same day. But in hindsight, I realize that Darren is one of my favorite directors and his films have in some ways made me who I am as an artist. This lucid dream has been a lifetime in the making and one that I will live over and over with a huge sense of humility and joy.”

Aronofsky echoed that sentiment, saying, “I built Caught Stealing to be a roller coaster of fun and wanted to supercharge the film by main lining a punk sensibility. I don’t think a band has really been tasked with performing a score for a movie. Who better to collaborate with than Idles? It has been a dream watching them bend their notes to blast a hole in our movie screen.”

You can watch the lyrics video for “Rabbit Run” up top.

Caught Stealing is in theaters August 29.

