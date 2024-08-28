Chart-topping global music superstar, check. WWE-stamped wrestling act, check. Budding on-screen actor, check. Bad Bunny’s professional resume continues to grow. According to Deadline, the “Baticano” musician’s next movie role is in the works.

In the outlet’s exclusive report, Bad Bunny will join the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s next film, Caught Stealing. At this time, not much is known about Benito’s supposed role. However, the forthcoming motion picture is said to be a crime thriller.

All outlines describe Caught Stealing as: “A tale following main character Hank Thompson (played by Austin Butler), “a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s New York City.”

Although Bad Bunny proudly hails from Puerto Rico, the film’s rumored look into the private life of baseball players is something he surely can relate to given his own sports agency. While supporters of Bad Bunny will have to practice patience to learn more about his reportedly cameo, other details surrounding the production has been released.

As Aronofsky is locked in as its official director for Sony Pictures, the responsibility of the film’s script rests with Charlie Huston. It is said that Caught Stealing is based on Huston’s book. Protozoa has been credited as the film’s producer. Other cast members are rumored to include Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.