Last October, Idles announced TANGK, their fifth album, with a little extra oomph added by their single “Dancer.” Uproxx tapped TANGK among “The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024,” writing, “TANGK is shaping up to be unlike anything the band has ever done before.” Idles’ latest single, “Gift Horse,” bolsters that claim.

Idles dropped “Gift Horse” on Monday, January 15, alongside a David Helman-directed video that features an employee making out with someone at work, dogs in a grocery cart, a young woman twerking in the produce section, a child on a leash, and so much more. “Woo!” lead vocalist Joe Talbot sings. “Look at him go!”

Similarly, as per Stereogum’s Danielle Chelosky, Talbot said in a statement, “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

“Gift Horse” follows “Dancer” featuring LCD Soundsystem and the more downtempo December release “Grace.”

Watch the “Gift Horse” video above, and check out Idles’ upcoming world tour dates below.