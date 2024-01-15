Last October, Idles announced TANGK, their fifth album, with a little extra oomph added by their single “Dancer.” Uproxx tapped TANGK among “The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024,” writing, “TANGK is shaping up to be unlike anything the band has ever done before.” Idles’ latest single, “Gift Horse,” bolsters that claim.
Idles dropped “Gift Horse” on Monday, January 15, alongside a David Helman-directed video that features an employee making out with someone at work, dogs in a grocery cart, a young woman twerking in the produce section, a child on a leash, and so much more. “Woo!” lead vocalist Joe Talbot sings. “Look at him go!”
Similarly, as per Stereogum’s Danielle Chelosky, Talbot said in a statement, “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”
“Gift Horse” follows “Dancer” featuring LCD Soundsystem and the more downtempo December release “Grace.”
Watch the “Gift Horse” video above, and check out Idles’ upcoming world tour dates below.
Idles’ 2024 tour dates
05/03 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/04 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/07 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
05/22 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/23 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
06/10 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
06/11 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
07/12 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
07/13 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/20 — Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
07/21 — Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
09/14 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
09/21 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/24 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/01 — Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
10/02 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
11/17 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
11/19 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/23 — Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
11/24 — Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
11/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/29 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
12/01 — Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
12/03 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
12/06 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
TANGK is out 2/16/2024 via Partisan Records. Find more information here