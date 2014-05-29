If You’re Only Going To Take One Photo At A Bruce Springsteen Show, Make It This One

It’s been well established that taking photos at concerts is the worst thing to happen to music since those U2 iPod ads. If you want to remember the show, don’t hold your phone up the entire show, blocking everyone behind you because you NEED the perfect shot to prove to your online “friends” that you were there, and they weren’t — just take a single photo, possibly of the girl holding the “I Was Made at a Springsteen Concert” sign (this is especially true if you’re NOT at a Bruce Springsteen show).
Coincidentally, I hooked up with a woman at a Boss show some 20 years ago. Sure they’re unrelated.
Given her age, I’m going to guess it was during the Tougher than the Rest video shoot.
And now she is gonna get knocked up by some random drunk dude in a porta potty… ah, the circle of life.
Also: The most amazing thing about Springsteen right now is outside of some hair loss, he’s still in the same shape he was in (if not better) during his Born in the USA/Tunnel of Love years. THE MAN IS ALMOST 70.
I complain all the time about Jon Hamm making the rest of us men look bad in comparison, due to his general awesomeness, but Springsteen is ELIBIGLE FOR MEDICARE THIS YEAR, and he could kick all of our asses.
Springsteen looks younger now than he does on the Live In New York concert special and he was like 48 on that thing.
Hate to burst all your bromance bubbles, but pizza-face Brucie has never been anything close to athletic or “in shape”. He’s an anorexic midget at best. I’m guessing you’ve never met him or seen him standing with average sized humans.
New Jersey would be unpopulated if it wasn’t for all the children conceived at Springsteen concerts.
It should say “My parents love shitty music!” <————
As a resident of New Jersey, I’m contractually obligated to tell you to go fuck yourself
Understood.
Imagine her relief when the “Springsteen concert” wasn’t actually some slob’s rec room with a plastic tarp laid down. Ahhhhh, you muddafuckas!
Funny, I was right next in Hershey when he took the picture. My picture is herehttp://instagram.com/p/oAZQbnndJJ/
TLDNR
With that kind of advert I’m sure she’ll “get made” at one as well.