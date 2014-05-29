If You’re Only Going To Take One Photo At A Bruce Springsteen Show, Make It This One

It’s been well established that taking photos at concerts is the worst thing to happen to music since those U2 iPod ads. If you want to remember the show, don’t hold your phone up the entire show, blocking everyone behind you because you NEED the perfect shot to prove to your online “friends” that you were there, and they weren’t — just take a single photo, possibly of the girl holding the “I Was Made at a Springsteen Concert” sign (this is especially true if you’re NOT at a Bruce Springsteen show).

Coincidentally, I hooked up with a woman at a Boss show some 20 years ago. Sure they’re unrelated.

Via Reddit