Back in 2015, Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea linked up on the collaborative single “Pretty Girls.” Now, Azalea has shared some thoughts on her former song partner, saying that there’s one thing about Spears that she doesn’t think gets enough attention.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Azalea was asked if she’s kept in touch with Spears and if she’s like to work together again. She responded affirmatively, saying in part, “Now that she has the ability to do it her way, 100 percent… I love Britney and she’s so much more creative than what people give her credit for; What she did with Elton was amazing, and I would love to be part of more of anything that she had to do, especially when they’re 100-percent her own ideas.”

Andrew Watt backed up Azalea’s stance in a 2022 interview, when he said of working with Spears on her and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer,” “She came up with her own ideas. She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that. She’s such a pro with dance music and understanding that kind of stuff and what works for her. […] She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record; she knew all the lyrics; it was, like, her thing. And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it. She sounds incredible on the record, and she was involved all the way up until the final mix.”