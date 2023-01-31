In 2019, Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour passed U2’s U2 360° Tour to become the highest-grossing tour of all time. Sheeran got to hold onto that title for a few good years, but now there’s a new champion: Billboard reports that Elton John’s ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has grossed $817.9 million from 278 shows so far, easily surpassing Sheeran’s Divide total of $776.4 million.

When it comes to tickets sold, though, Sheeran is still the record-holder and well ahead of John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has so far sold 5.3 million tickets while The Divide Tour concluded with 8.9 million. John is also behind U2’s tour as well as The Rolling Stones’ Voodoo Lounge Tour (1994 and 1995), Coldplay’s A Head Full Of Dreams Tour (2016 and 2017) and Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016 to 2019).

Sheeran shouldn’t be too bummed about losing his throne to John, as the two are good friends. A few months ago, Sam Smith revealed Sheeran gave them a six-foot marble statue of a penis and noted that he actually gave one to John first.

Check out our review of John’s Los Angeles stop of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.