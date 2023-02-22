Iggy Azalea recently appeared on model Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast, where she dished on just how her OnlyFans hustle was working out.

As she earns money from people paying subscriptions on the platform, Azalea says she’s made “so much” from it. She joined the site last month and launched a “Hotter Than Hell” project that includes “photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch, and all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things,” as she previously noted on social media.

SURPRISE! Im dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual artist collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of

aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e9y0sVNJWP — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 13, 2023

“I’m making so much money that I won’t even say how much it is,” Azalea said on the podcast.

Her profile currently charges $25 for a standard monthly subscription. She also offers bundles for 3 months at $71.25, 6 months at $135, and a full year for $225. However, the site doesn’t publicly indicate how many people are subscribed and for what amount.

During their conversation, Ratajkowski also asked Azalea about nudity on OnlyFans. “I don’t show vagina, but there is boobs and there is butt and I am naked,” the Australian musician added.

“It was scary when I sat on OnlyFans,” Azalea noted. “I’m someone who shows my breasts or my nudity, I don’t really have a problem with being overtly sexual when I’m in control of it and when I feel it has artistic merit.”