About a month ago, police from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office visited Britney Spears after fans called requesting a wellness check, after Spears deactivated her Instagram account (as she often does). Spears has publicly commented on this multiple times since then and she did so again yesterday (February 21) with a new Instagram post.

The video starts with Spears speaking in a non-American accent and talking about a dress she was gifted. Still showing off the dress, she then says, “So guys, I just want you to know: If I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops. Don’t ever be a roller coaster,” before running around the room. She ends the video by saying again, “Never be a roller coaster!”

In Spears’ initial response to the police visit, she wrote, “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. […] This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Days later, she added, “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”