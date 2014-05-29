Iggy Azalea Just Accomplished Something Only The Beatles Have Done Previously

Iggy Azalea’s potential song-of-the-summer smash “Fancy” currently rests atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s EVERYWHERE, from clubs to father-daughter car rides to your dentist’s waiting room. So is “Problem,” from Mariah Carey-lite Ariana Grande and…Iggy Azalea.

Everything’s coming up Iggy, so much so that she joined the list of artists who accomplished something that every pop star dreams of: being mentioned in a sentence with “…joins the Beatles.”

It’s a fab week for Iggy Azalea, who earns a chart honor not achieved since the Beatles swarmed the U.S. in early 1964…Azalea joins the Beatles as the only acts to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits. (Via)

Time will only tell if Robot Julie Taymor will butcher “Fancy” and “Problem” in 50 years the way she did “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and every Beatles song.

Via Billboard