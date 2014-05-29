Iggy Azalea Just Accomplished Something Only The Beatles Have Done Previously

#The Beatles #Iggy Azalea
05.29.14 4 years ago 32 Comments

Iggy Azalea’s potential song-of-the-summer smash “Fancy” currently rests atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s EVERYWHERE, from clubs to father-daughter car rides to your dentist’s waiting room. So is “Problem,” from Mariah Carey-lite Ariana Grande and…Iggy Azalea.

Everything’s coming up Iggy, so much so that she joined the list of artists who accomplished something that every pop star dreams of: being mentioned in a sentence with “…joins the Beatles.”

It’s a fab week for Iggy Azalea, who earns a chart honor not achieved since the Beatles swarmed the U.S. in early 1964…Azalea joins the Beatles as the only acts to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits. (Via)

Time will only tell if Robot Julie Taymor will butcher “Fancy” and “Problem” in 50 years the way she did “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and every Beatles song.

Via Billboard

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Beatles#Iggy Azalea
TAGSIggy AzaleaMUSIC RECORDSTHE BEATLES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP