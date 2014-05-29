Iggy Azalea Just Accomplished Something Only The Beatles Have Done Previously

Iggy Azalea’s potential song-of-the-summer smash “Fancy” currently rests atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s EVERYWHERE, from clubs to father-daughter car rides to your dentist’s waiting room. So is “Problem,” from Mariah Carey-lite Ariana Grande and…Iggy Azalea.
Everything’s coming up Iggy, so much so that she joined the list of artists who accomplished something that every pop star dreams of: being mentioned in a sentence with “…joins the Beatles.”
It’s a fab week for Iggy Azalea, who earns a chart honor not achieved since the Beatles swarmed the U.S. in early 1964…Azalea joins the Beatles as the only acts to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously with their first two Hot 100 hits. (Via)
Time will only tell if Robot Julie Taymor will butcher “Fancy” and “Problem” in 50 years the way she did “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and every Beatles song.
The problem with her is that I’d be far more interested in hearing a female New Zealander rap in her natural accent, than I would be hearing her pretend to be a southern black woman.
THIS.
She is Australian, not a New Zealander. I had to point this out because I am a New Zealander and our rivalry with Australia means that I can’t let these things slide
who?
Iggy Azalea is a Black Man pretending to sound like a female rapper and failing horribly.
@Michael Valentine Smith That’s exactly what I was going to say.
I don’t have a problem with her, it’s the people that listen to her
That’s so wrong to have her in the same sentence with The Beatles.
Yup. The ghost of George Harrison is about a 1000x more talented.
She’s still a better drummer than Ringo. How ya lurrdat?
No one ever tried to finger Sir Paul McCartney at a concert. So she can put that feather in her cap as well.
Also, her “music” is for shit if that Fancy song is representative of her accomplishments. Seriously, what is wrong with kids today? There’s trouble in River City, I’m tellin’ ya.
My aunt would disagree with you. On the fingering part, that is.
As far as I’m concerned she beat the Beatles I mean I don’t see Paul McCartney giving lessons in physics while also at the same time being in the murder business although Harrison might have while he was alive maybe.
This song is everywhere? Never heard it until right now. I made it about 40 seconds. I officially hate all young people.
But this Iggy chick … 6.5/10. Would bang.
You go now! No trouble!
“No. I stay.”
Never heard of her. And there is only one Iggy. And he has more talent and artistry in his wrinkly pinky finger than she does in her entire body.
Older and saggier, but not forgotten
Thanks a lot america.
Was hoping for something more. Didn’t find it and was truly disappointed. What a shame.
Dumb voice.
This is the real reason Elliot Rodgers wanted to kill all the women.
Seriously @Feklhr …….
All teh +1s. All of teh +1s. All of them.
what a fked up society where this is number 1 ..who fking listens to this pile of crap?
She looks like a white Nicki Minaj without the T&A and about the same level of talent(slim to none).
I’d smash Iggy Azalea any day of the week and maybe twice on MLK day but let’s be honest, if you want to be super famous in music these days it’s all about the image and not the talent smh.
She sounds like a shittier version of Da Brat when she raps. I wonder what her actual voice is like. I was also expecting a much more basstacular/wub-wub-wubby beat for a #1 song.
This comment is what I’m lookin’ for
By the sounds of this, Robot Julie Taymor might be doing us a favour by covering it.
“I’m so Fancy, I’m a Dugtrio, and I see your Bro, outside playin’ Viewtiful Joe. Wooooaaa, wwooooaaa, wo. *Incoherent BlackVoice (It’s like BlackFace but with a voice)* Tru Dat, double Tru, I’m so Fancy…”
The only listenable part of this song is the chorus sung by Charli XCX. Iggy’s rapping is atrocious. And who the fuck starts a song with “first things first”