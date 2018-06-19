Tech Is Pushing The Limits Of What Music Producers Can Create

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every painter, sculptor, musician, and designer is only as good as the tools at their disposal. For electronic music producers like Daedelus, that means investing in high-quality technology that pushes the boundaries of what was once thought sonically possible and which also won’t leave them in the lurch when the crowd shows up and the lights go down. That’s where Intel steps in.

“When I’m composing, I like to not have any limits,” Daedelus says in the above video. “When you take a computer and start bouncing bass off of it, CPU and memory gets really taxed. So in the past, I’d be in situations where it is on a big stage and it’s just happening and the music’s amazing; there’s nothing like looking at a bunch of expectant eyes and the sound ceases. It’s terrifying!”

Equipped with a computer featuring Intel® Optane™ memory, Daedelus was recently challenged to create a song wholly from scratch, having never used the technology before. As you can see, he not only met the challenge, he exceeded expectations using his Abelton setup to “take some simple audio sources and mangle them to a point where I don’t think I’ve gone before.” It’s pretty amazing what he was able to create, morph, and mold using the new tech, shifting sounds artists have used for years and distorting them into entirely different elements.

“I can take these ten fingers and create a symphony,” Daedelus boasted at the end of the experiment, clearly blown away by what he was able to create with the help of Intel technology.

To see Daedelus and Intel make beautiful music, check out the video above.

The technology featured in this video is the HP Envy x360 with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Intel® Optane™ memory.