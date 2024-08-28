Pioneering record executive Irv Gotti is reportedly recovering from the effects of a stroke earlier this year, according to TMZ via fellow record producer Wack100. During a chat on Clubhouse, Wack100 said he was told by an employee of a rehab facility that Irv had suffered a stroke, and later shared a photo of the producer walking with a cane.

However, a representative for Irv told TMZ, “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago. He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Gotti previously talked on an episode of Drink Champs about how hard eating healthy had been after being diagnosed with diabetes, saying that he was also finding it difficult to stay consistent with his insulin. “But you know what’s f*cked up with diabetes?” he said. “Anything that you’re gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what’s some nasty sh*t? Broccoli… you supposed to eat some leaves or sh*t like that.”

However, he also acknowledged how widespread the condition is among certain populations. “It’s rampant with Black people,” he noted. “What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body.”

In July, Irv was sued for sexual assault — charges which he has denied.