Another hip-hop titan has been caught up in the rap reckoning. Since November 2023, several big wigs including Diddy, Harve Pierre, and Jimmy Iovine were all accused of a varying degree of sexual misconduct. Sadly, Irv Gotti’s name has been added to this list.

According to Rolling Stone, the Murder Inc founder was recently sued for sexual assault in a Miami court.

On July 11, in court filings, the accuser (only listed as Jane Doe) alleged that Irv (real name Irving Domingo Lorenzo) abused her in 2020 and 2022. “After flying her to Saint Martin, Lorenzo coerced plaintiff into having sex with him,” read the documents. “Lorenzo specifically threatened plaintiff that he would send her home if she did not comply with his demands. Accordingly, and due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied.”

The first supposed incident took place in 2020. Afterward, Doe claimed to have tied into an “abusive relationship” with Lorenzo for the next two years. While in the relationship, she claimed to have been pressured to “perform unwanted sexual acts” including as the complaint alleged included in 2022 being forced to “perform oral sex in an elevator of a Four Seasons Miami and in an Uber trip in Atlanta.”

Jane Doe is seeking compensatory damages (to be determined at trial) for the claims listed in her filing. Irv Gotti has not yet responded to the accusations.