Murder Inc founder and producer (for acts like Ashanti and Ja Rule), Irv Gotti is reportedly ready to battle it out in a court of law.

On July 11, Irv Gotti (real name Irving Domingo Lorenzo) was named in a sexual assault lawsuit. In the Miami court documents, an alleged former love interest (only referred to as Jane Doe) accused Lorenzo of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, among other things. Now, a representative for the mogul has come out to deny the allegations and suggest a countersuit could be on the way.

In a statement provided to TMZ, the spokesperson rejected Doe’s claims and alleged that Lorenzo was being extorted. Read the full statement below.

[The lawsuit] was filed after Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him. The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies. The allegations represent an affront to women who have truly suffered abuse. Mr. Gotti has been surrounded by strong women the entirety of his life – his mother, five sisters, and daughter. The top employees at his company are women. Mr. Gotti’s relationships with women have been characterized by mutual respect, honesty, and empathy. Mr. Gotti’s reputation has been placed at issue.

The represent also hinted that Irv Gotti was considering taking legal actions of his own—by filing a countersuit for defamation.