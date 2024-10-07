Is Kendrick Lamar Going On Tour In 2025?

After Kendrick Lamar’s ultra successful early 2024 run with “Not Like Us” and The Pop Out, his fans might be wondering whether he’ll take his show on the road after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year. According to a new report from Bloomberg, there might be some promising news on that front, although it does come with a disappointing caveat.

First, the bad news: Despite performing at Coachella festival multiple times in the past, Kendrick turned down the festival’s organizers when they pitched him on headlining in 2025. That’s understandable, as planning a Super Bowl show probably takes at least as much work as a Coachella one, and doing both would stretch anyone too thin. But, the silver lining is that he is also reportedly working on a “tour of major stadiums.” If this turns out to be true, it’d make Kendrick the first rapper ever to headline a solo stadium tour in history.

Past rap-centric stadium tours have paired some of the top names in hip-hop with pop counterparts on co-headlining tours — ex. Beyoncé with Jay-Z or Rihanna with Eminem — but according to Billboard, no rapper has embarked on a major stadium tour on their own, aside from one-off concerts. This means, if Kendrick really does do so in 2025, he’ll have made history yet again, after being the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize (he’s also the first to solo headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show).