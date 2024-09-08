The first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season featured some big news about Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. It has nothing to do with the teams that will end up participating with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, but instead, we now know who will perform in the halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar announced on Sunday via his social media channels and his YouTube page that he will take the stage during halftime of the biggest football game of the year. In the video, which you can see at the top of the post, Lamar feeds footballs into a JUGS machine in front of an oversized American flag before addressing viewers.

“You ready?” Lamar asks. “Exactly. What’s the deal everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos, let’s get it. BOOM. I wouldn’t want you to miss it — meet me in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. Wear your best dress, too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go.”

This will not be the first time that Lamar takes the stage at the Super Bowl, as he was part of Dr. Dre’s star-studded halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.