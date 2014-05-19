Is Led Zeppelin’s Most Famous Song A Total Rip-Off?

The next time you play your “homage” to “Stairway to Heaven” to a crowd of annoyed music fans, know that you’re not ripping off Led Zeppelin — you’re ripping off Led Zeppelin ripping off Spirit. That’s at least what a lawyer preparing an injunction against the rock icons claims.
“It’s been a long time coming,” attorney Francis Alexander Malofiy said. Malofiy represents a songwriting trust for the late Randy California, guitarist for the band Spirit. According to California and his supporters, the opening of “Stairway to Heaven” copies from Taurus, an instrumental track that appeared on Spirit’s eponymous 1968 debut album.
Now, as Led Zeppelin move to release remastered versions of their original albums, including a cleaned-up version of Stairway to Heaven, Malofiy is readying a copyright infringement suit and an injunction that would block Led Zeppelin IV’s reissue. “The idea behind this is to make sure that Randy California is given a writing credit on Stairway to Heaven,” he said. Although the United States does have a three-year statute of limitations on copyright infringement cases, this is usually interpreted as a limitation on royalties: Spirit could seek royalties from recent sales.
Experts have valued “Stairway to Heaven” at more than…$10 million per year. (Via)
If/when this case is thrown out of court, I hope the judge says, “DENIED.”
Compare the two songs below.
Led Zeppelin ripped of everybody. Is anyone still confused about this?
No, but I am dazed.
Lots of their songs are ripped off:
Oh for fuck’s sake, are these Spirit people not musicians? Don’t they know everyone rips everyone off? Did Spirit invent picking the notes of an A minor chord instead of strumming it? Did Spirit invent the minor line cliche?
Is there any copy anywhere of Wayne actually starting Stairway, instead of the garbled mess they had to use on video?
wait – are you saying in the original theatrical release he actually played Stairway?
I thought there was something about having to pay royalties just to play the first few chords, so Mike Myers never actually played the real version, hence the “No Stairway” joke.
I don’t have a source, I just remember reading that it was stairway to start, but the lawyers stopped it in further releases.
I have the original VHS. That video above is the one from the movie. So, as far as I know, thats been the only version.
OK so One or two chords sound vaguely like Stairway to Heaven, thats not grounds for a lawsuit.
Lovely song, but no, not the same. A lot of songs have chords like those.
Hmm…So that means all the music in Diablo, was ripped off by Styx
Zeppelin wins on the grounds of making it more awesome. CASE DISMISSED.
So does every song with an Am chord written since 1968 need to credit Spirit? Am7, G, C, F, G, Am . . . half the guitarist in the world use that progression. Pink Floyd, Steely Dan, who is next after this frivolous lawsuit gets thrown out of court?
Most older bluesy music was bought from old blues players in the south, for very little. Rolling Stones did this alot on some of their really famous songs. Honky Tonk Woman is one example. However i hear no lyrics, and not the complete guitar riffs that Jimmy does play. Which makes the song THEIRS, not belonging to this dead guy that we have never heard of before, and this song is very old… why are we just hearing this “breaking” news now?
Except for that small guitar part, this song sounds nothing like STH. Maybe these dudes are just jealous that the Zep made a better song with a few of the same chords.