Here’s more of what to know when it comes to the song.

Nicki Minaj returned last night with her highly-awaited Pink Friday 2 album and it is stacked with collaborations. Most of the tracklist and features had been kept under wraps until the album’s official midnight release, giving a true surprise for listeners. One of the songs, “Pink Birthday,” is catching the attention of listeners, for the fact that Travis Scott appears to be on it.

Is Travis Scott On Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Birthday” From Pink Friday 2?

Much like Minaj’s opening track “Are You Gone Already” where she samples a song by Billie Eilish, she does the same thing with Travis Scott on “Pink Birthday.” She used the opening track, “Pornography,” from Scott’s album, Rodeo. He also approved the sample, giving it another layer to the song.

“Travis Scott cleared his vocals for it,” she posted. “That’s his voice on it. It sounds kinda like an instrument. I didn’t know until I had alrdy recorded & fell in love with it tho. I was like he not gon clear it.”

Fun fact about #PinkBirthday Travis Scott cleared his vocals for it. 😅😝🥰🫶🏽 That’s his voice on it. It sounds kinda like an instrument. I didn’t know until I had alrdy recorded & fell in love with it tho. I was like he not gon clear it 😩🤣 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023

Check out Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Birthday” (featuring a sample from Travis Scott) above.

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.