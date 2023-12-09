Before Nicki Minaj dropped her album, Pink Friday 2, last night, she had kept a lot of the details surrounding it under wraps. Between the full tracklist and the collaborations, fans were in for a complete surprise when they went to go press play.
The record’s opening track, “Are You Gone Already,” has raised some questions. Throughout the song, listeners can hear Billie Eilish’s voice, sparking questions as to whether she had a feature on the album.
Here’s what to know.
Is Billie Eilish On Nicki Minaj’s “Are You Gone Already” From Pink Friday 2?
Billie Eilish can be heard on Nicki Minaj’s “Are You Gone Already,” as the song features a sample of the pop star’s 2019 song, “When The Party’s Over.” Minaj had teased her love for the opening track, as well as Eilish’s presence, before the record’s official release.
“Welp that did it for me… crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro,” she wrote on Twitter. “Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you… I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project. Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better.”
Welp that did it for me…crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro. Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you
I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project. Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023
Pink Friday 2 is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.