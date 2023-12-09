Before Nicki Minaj dropped her album, Pink Friday 2, last night, she had kept a lot of the details surrounding it under wraps. Between the full tracklist and the collaborations, fans were in for a complete surprise when they went to go press play.

The record’s opening track, “Are You Gone Already,” has raised some questions. Throughout the song, listeners can hear Billie Eilish’s voice, sparking questions as to whether she had a feature on the album.

Here’s what to know.