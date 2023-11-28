After an extended hiatus and a last-minute delay, Nicki Minaj’s high-anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, is nearly here. With the success of her record “Barbie World” with Ice Spice, which earned her a Grammy nomination, the momentum is on Minaj’s side.
During a sit-down with Vogue, Nicki Minaj hinted that the project would be her most personal work. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it? So for this album, I went back to the old game plan,” said Minaj.
Here’s everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, including the release date, tracklist, artwork, tour details, and more.
Release Date
Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic. Find more information here.
Tracklist
The official tracklist has not yet been revealed.
Features
As the public waits for the release of the official tracklist, rumors of guest features have begun to circulate across social media. Some names thrown into the mix are Remy Ma and Metro Boomin. Nicki Minaj previously confirmed Drake would contribute to the album.
Artwork
You can see the Pink Friday 2 artwork below. Nicki Minaj has given fans a plethora of cover options for the vinyl releases.
Singles
So far, Nicki Minaj has rolled out two singles from Pink Friday 2, including “Bahm Bahm” and “Last Time I Saw You.” Before announcing the album, Minaj released songs “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Fans hope each of those tracks will appear on the project.
Tour
On November 17, Nicki Minaj confirmed that to support the album, she will embark on a world tour. Currently, the Pink Friday 2 World Tour schedule hasn’t been shared with the general public. But Minaj did confirm that the run will kick off in 2024. The RVSP webpage listed several North American and international stops, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Montreal, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver, Netherlands, Germany, and France. In addition to the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Minaj is slated to headline Rolling Loud California 2024.