After an extended hiatus and a last-minute delay, Nicki Minaj’s high-anticipated fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, is nearly here. With the success of her record “Barbie World” with Ice Spice, which earned her a Grammy nomination, the momentum is on Minaj’s side.

During a sit-down with Vogue, Nicki Minaj hinted that the project would be her most personal work. “When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like, Oh, my God, where was the me in it? So for this album, I went back to the old game plan,” said Minaj.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, including the release date, tracklist, artwork, tour details, and more.