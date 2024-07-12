J Balvin And SAIKO Burn Rubber In Their Futuristic ‘Gaga’ Video

J Balvin puts the pedal to the metal in his new video for “Gaga,” the latest single from his upcoming album, Rayo. Directed by Jean Lafleur and shot in London, the “Gaga” video finds Balvin and guest rapper SAIKO burning rubber in a Lamborghini, shot in dramatic greyscale.

The song’s release accompanies the announcement of the release date for Rayo, August 9th. The album will feature 15 songs, with guest appearances from artists Bad Gyal, Carín León, Chencho Corleone, Feid, Quevedo, and Zion. In a previous interview with Billboard, Balvin explained why relocating to London during the recording of the album was essential to its creation.

“We decided, from within ourselves, to focus on giving happiness to our listeners and change the vibe from negative to positive,” he said, recalling how “the vibe wasn’t right for inspiration” until he got to interact with crowds on the sunny isle.

“We wanted to see fan reaction,” he said, “And it was amazing.”

Watch J Balvin’s video for “Gaga” with SAIKO above.

Rayo is out 8/9. You can find more info here. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Cosa de Locos”

2. “Polvo de tu Vida” Featuring Chencho Corleone

3. “Swat” Featuring Luar La L

4. “Bajo y Batería”

5. “Doblexxó” Featuring Feid

6. “3 Noches”

7. “Gaga” Featuring SAIKO

8. “Gato” Featuring Bad Gyal

9. “Lobo” Featuring Zion

10. “La Noche” Featuring Dei V

11. “Origami” Featuring Ryan Castro y Blessd

12. “Sólido”

13. “Stoker” Featuring Carin León

14. “Ganster”

15. “En Alta” Featuring Omar Courtz, YOVNGCHIMI, Quevedo, Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian