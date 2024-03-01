J Balvin is celebrating the ladies. Today (February 29), J Balvin has shared his new single, “Triple S,” which stands for “Suelta, Soltera, Sin Nadie Que La Joda” — which when loosely translated to English means “Single, Strong and Not to Be Messed With.”

On “Triple S,” Balvin teams up with De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy, tapping into his reggaeton roots. Over a rhythmic, percussive beat, Balvin and crew champion strong women, celebrating their determination and strength.

In the song’s accompanying video, Balvin, De La Ghetto, and Jowell & Randy carry out a master plan for a brilliant woman mafia leader. The video, which takes place at Charles Sieger’s luxurious estate Chateau Artisan, contains a twist, ultimately leading this woman to the top.

For this new era of his illustrious music career, Balvin is pulling out all the stops. This April, Balvin will perform at Coachella on the main stage. And then soon after, he will embark on the Que Bueno Volver A Verte International Tour, during which, he will visit 20 European cities.

Balvin is also expected to drop two new albums this year — one of his own, and a collaborative album with Ed Sheeran.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Triple S” above.