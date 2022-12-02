Back in 2016, J. Cole received much flack for his song “False Prophets,” which was thought to be about Kanye West. Now, following Ye’s antisemitic rants, this time on Info Wars with Alex Jones, many are saying that Cole predicted Ye‘s downfall.

On “False Prophets,” Cole tells the story of an unnamed artist, who is seemingly experiencing a fall from grace, and no one in the artist’s circle appears to be holding the artist accountable.

“Well, f*ck it, what’s more important is he’s cryin’ out for help / While the world’s eggin’ him on, I’m beggin’ him to stop it / Playin’ his old sh*t, knowin’ he won’t top it / False prophets,” he raps in the song’s first verse.

Today (December 1), several people have taken their Twitter to affirm Cole and his six-year-old preachings.

“I hate to be that guy, but J Cole’s verse on false prophets is becoming truer day by day,” said one Twitter user.

I hate to be that guy, but J Cole's verse on false prophets is becoming truer day by day — Wiz⚡ (@wiz__tweets) December 1, 2022

“Kanye proved J Coles point on False Prophets,” said another Twitter user. “that man needs to stop.”

Kanye proved J Coles point on False Prophets. that man needs to stop. — Jonathan (@Jan28th1985) December 2, 2022

While some are willing to give Cole his props for seemingly predicting the demise of Ye’s career, others still don’t want to hear “False Prophets,” no matter how much it holds up years after the fact.