J. Cole’s hoop dreams have been well-documented, but I don’t know if even he thought he’d get this far. After playing professionally for two different teams — one in the Basketball Africa League and one in the Canadian Elite Basketball League — he’s achieved many a hoop star’s ultimate dream of appearing on the cover of NBA 2K. That’s right, the latest edition of the long-running basketball simulation video game, NBA 2K23, will be released with a special Dreamer Edition cover featuring none other than Mr. Dollar And A Dream himself, J. Cole.

Cole is also set to appear in the game’s popular MyCareer story mode and as a playable character model, harkening back to the days when players could dunk on opponents with the likes of Nelly and the St. Lunatics in NBA Street Vol. 2 (hopefully, this just means we’re one step closer to Cole, Drake, and Kendrick appearing in a reboot of Def Jam: Fight For NY). Cole’s longtime partners and fellow Dreamville artists Bas and Elite will apparently also appear in the story mode to help the player earn the rapper’s respect. Naturally, there’ll be plenty of Dreamville representation on the soundtrack, which has always featured the hottest contemporary artists in hip-hop — a box Cole and crew certainly check.

In a statement, Cole says, “NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture. It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, and soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K.

NBA 2K23 is out September 9. The Dreamer Edition will be available at Gamestop in the US and Canada, then presumably on StockX or some other third-party site for double the price.