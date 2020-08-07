A Timeline Of J. Cole’s Hoop Dreams

It’s no secret that J. Cole has always loved basketball just as much as he loves rapping and rap music. Just take a look at the covers of his early mixtapes and debut album, Sideline Story. However, it was only recently revealed that he once had designs on giving up his day job to pursue those hoop dreams. In a revelatory essay for The Players’ Tribune, Cole wrote eloquently about losing his passion for working with words and turning his attention to developing the skills that might see him excel in another arena — pun intended. However, that passion was reignited by his newfound impulse for collaboration and he kept spitting — even as he continued to work on his jumper in local pickup games where he was rumored to put up some Klay Thompson-esque numbers. Last month, though, in collaboration with Puma, Cole not only released his RS-Dreamer basketball shoe, he also shared a series of nostalgic ads that seemed to hint — as he had in his Players’ Tribune piece — that he refused to let his unfinished business remain that way. Narrated by Master P, who is notable for being the only rapper in history to try out for and make it onto an NBA roster (for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors for the 1998 and 1999 preseasons, respectively), the latest ad, “The Audacity,” watches Cole working on his game as Master P expresses his incredulous disbelief at some unstated goal Cole appears to be pursuing. It could just be a clever way to pitch the rapper’s basketball shoe, but the idea’s already begun to take hold among the social media-savvy league’s Twitter feeds, with the Detroit Pistons account mocking up a jersey with Cole’s name on it. Players are sporting his shoes throughout the NBA’s Orlando bubble and no doubt, there’s some buzz among them whether he actually has what it takes to make it on a team. One thing has does have for sure is the experience and the passion that lays the foundation for any prospective hooper’s path to a pro basketball career. Here’s a timeline of J. Cole showing off his love for the game and the moments that are helping drive the speculation that he’s now aiming to be one of the oldest rookies in NBA history*. *Pablo Prigioni currently holds the record, debuting with the New York Knicks at 35 years old in 2012. He’d been a professional overseas since 1995, though.

1999-2003: High School Years View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole (@realcoleworld) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:46am PST While Cole’s short film/sneaker announcement Dreamer contains archival footage of a pre-teen J. Cole working on his handles on a backyard hoop and dramatizes his early experiences on the blacktop, we’ll consider his four years at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina the beginning of his hoops journey. In 2017, Bleacher Report‘s Natalie Weiner published an excellent oral history of his time there, in which Cole’s coaches and teammates praise his work ethic, if not his skills. 2003-2007: St. John’s University View this post on Instagram ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️DREAMER☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ Thank you og @masterp 🙏🏿 Dreamer available tomorrow @puma @footlocker A post shared by Cole (@realcoleworld) on Jul 30, 2020 at 8:04am PDT Cole went to college in New York on an academic scholarship rather than an athletic one, but that didn’t stop him from trying out for the team. He was good enough then to receive a call-back for the second day of tryouts, but had by then decided on music as his path. Though there’s some confusion about whether he was cut or just didn’t show up for day two (he insists it was the latter), he kept playing, on intramural teams and the St. John’s women’s practice team.