It’s been a really long time since we’ve received a full-length project from Dreamville’s Bas. His last project came in the summer of 2019 with Spilled Milk. The four-track EP had contributions from Earthgang, JID, Ari Lennox, and served as a follow-up to his vibrant 2018 third album Milky Way. Since Spilled Milk, Bas has laid off a few guest verses while showing up on Dreamville projects like Revenge Of The Dreamers III and D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. At long last, Bas is back, and while it may not be with an album, he arrives with a batch of new records through a new EP.

Bas touches down with his [BUMP] Pick Me Up EP, and it features the highlight record from it is “Admire Her” with Gunna. On it, the duo takes time to shower their ideal partners with love after realizing what makes them special. They do so over production that complements Bas’ versatile ways as it does to Gunna’s slimy persona.

The EP also includes the previously-released “The Jackie” with J. Cole and Lil Tjay. Elsewhere, listeners will catch appearances from Galimatias on “Eyes On You” and Ari Lennox on “The Others.”

You can listen to “Admire Her” in the video above.

[BUMP] Pick Me Up is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.