A few days ago, Ja Rule made an appearance on FOX 5 New York’s Good Day New York, to chat with host Rosanna Scotto about his upcoming tour with Nelly, Eve, and more, as well as his Amber & Opal whiskey brand. The biggest takeaway from the segment, though, is that Ja seemingly learned about Fyre Festival 2 on the air.

Towards the end of the conversation, Scotto noted that “that crazy Billy McFarland” is promoting a new Fyre Fest. Ja responded, “Oh lord, no he isn’t,” then laughed. Scotto asked for Ja’s thoughts and he tried to deflect by cheers-ing to his whiskey. He added with laughter, “I’m not going to be there, but cheers!

Ja Rule, of course, was involved with the first Fyre Fest, but has since distanced himself from it for obvious reasons. In 2019, he even addressed it on a song called “For Your Real Entertainment (FYRE).” On the track, he raps about the controversial event, “The fest — the festival is on fire / We don’t need no water, make that motherf*cker hotter / Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that / Show of hands if you got your money back / Just playing, I got sued for that / 100 mil’ to be exact.”

Check out the segment above.