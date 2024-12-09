The past couple of years have proven a growing — and booming — market for millennial nostalgia, and St. Louis rap pioneer Nelly intends to serve that market well with his upcoming Where The Party At Tour in 2025. Joined by Chingy, Eve, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, and the reunited St. Lunatics — as well as some special guests — Nelly’s tour will hit anyone who grew up on 106 & Park, Rap City, and Total Request Live right in their after-school memories sweet spot. The tour officially kicks off in New Zealand on March 21, but hits the US on July 23 in Bristow, Virginia, running through to September 19 in Little Rock, Arkansas, hitting theaters all over the country along the way (with a stop at Los Angeles’ brand-new Intuit Dome in August).

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time at RealNelly.com. See below for the tour dates.