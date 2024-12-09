The past couple of years have proven a growing — and booming — market for millennial nostalgia, and St. Louis rap pioneer Nelly intends to serve that market well with his upcoming Where The Party At Tour in 2025. Joined by Chingy, Eve, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, and the reunited St. Lunatics — as well as some special guests — Nelly’s tour will hit anyone who grew up on 106 & Park, Rap City, and Total Request Live right in their after-school memories sweet spot. The tour officially kicks off in New Zealand on March 21, but hits the US on July 23 in Bristow, Virginia, running through to September 19 in Little Rock, Arkansas, hitting theaters all over the country along the way (with a stop at Los Angeles’ brand-new Intuit Dome in August).
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time at RealNelly.com. See below for the tour dates.
Nelly’s Where The Party At 2025 Tour Dates
03/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/22 – Brisbane, AUS @ Eaton’s Hill Hotel
03/25 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion
03/27 – Melbourne, AUS @ John Cain Arena
03/29 – Perth, AUS @ HBF Stadium
04/11 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre^
04/12 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre^
04/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
04/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
04/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/22 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
04/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-Arena
05/25 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
05/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
06/01 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/05 – London, UK @ The O2
06/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/11 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
07/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/02 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre^
08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/06 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest~
08/08 – Oshkosh, QI @ Crossroads 41 Festival~
08/09 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/13 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^
08/22 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
08/27 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^
09/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre#
09/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
09/19 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
AUS + NZ: Nelly, St. Lunatics, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri | Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
EU + UK: Nelly, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri | US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
^Chingy Will Not Support This Date | #Ja Rule and Eve Will Not Support This Date