Jack Harlow took a break from hip-hop to pursue a more R&B direction on his recently released new album, Monica. The vibes are high here, and soon, fans will get to see how that translates to the stage: Today (March 25), Harlow announced the Monica Tour, which runs in North America from August to September.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. There will be additional pre-sales between then and the general on-sale, which kicks off on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, including how to sign up for early access, can be found on Harlow’s website.

In a recent interview onth New York Times‘ Popcast, Harlow discussed the musical style of the project, saying:

“I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. And of course it appealed to me to do something that, at a time when there’s plenty of people expecting to take some of the routes the others take, to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take.”

Check out the tour dates below.