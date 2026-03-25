Jack Harlow took a break from hip-hop to pursue a more R&B direction on his recently released new album, Monica. The vibes are high here, and soon, fans will get to see how that translates to the stage: Today (March 25), Harlow announced the Monica Tour, which runs in North America from August to September.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. There will be additional pre-sales between then and the general on-sale, which kicks off on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, including how to sign up for early access, can be found on Harlow’s website.
In a recent interview onth New York Times‘ Popcast, Harlow discussed the musical style of the project, saying:
“I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. And of course it appealed to me to do something that, at a time when there’s plenty of people expecting to take some of the routes the others take, to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take.”
Check out the tour dates below.
Jack Harlow’s 2026 Tour Dates: Monica Tour
08/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
08/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
08/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/18 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/29 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/08 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/17 — San Diego @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
09/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Jack Harlow’s Monica Album Cover Artwork
Jack Harlow’s Monica Tracklist
1. “Trade Places”
2. “Lonesome”
3. “Prague”
4. “My Winter”
5. “Move Along” (by James Savage)
6. “All Of My Friends”
7. “Living Alone”
8. “Against The Grain”
9. “Say Hello”
Monica is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.