The latest album news from Jack Harlow wasn’t even his own: Back in June, Lorde said that Harlow had heard her album Virgin and told her of her lyrics, “These are bars!” She did note, though, that they met at New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios, where Harlow was working on new music. Soon, we’ll get to hear it, as today (February 10), Harlow announced that a new album called Monica is coming on March 13.

A press release notes the project was written over the past year at Electric Lady, and that the project was created followed Harlow’s move to NYC. That’s about all the info about the album available at the moment, aside from the cover art, which can be seen below.

Harlow spoke about the project in a March 2025 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying, “It’s in process, you know. I’m trying to transcend. I wanna do something I’ve never done, and I’m just slowly starting accept that it is going to take me longer than any of my past projects if I want it to be like nothing I’ve ever done. Maybe it will take longer than things I have done.”

To Harlow’s point: When the project drops in March, it will be just under three years after his previous LP, 2023’s Jackman, which represents the longer gap between albums of his career.