Jack Harlow’s new album Monica is out today (March 13), and it’s notable for, aside from being a new Jack Harlow album, taking the artist’s sound in a more R&B-inspired direction.

That’s evident in the video Harlow shared today, for album highlight “Trade Places.” It’s a chill track with some soft and emotive Harlow vocals, which he sings as he walks down the streets and meets up with a special someone.

In an interview with New York Times‘ Popcast, Harlow discussed the musical direction of the project, saying:

“I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found. And of course it appealed to me to do something that, at a time when there’s plenty of people expecting to take some of the routes the others take, to take the route that not only might not be expected but is also the one I genuinely want to take.”

Watch the “Trade Places” video above and find the Monica cover art and tracklist below.