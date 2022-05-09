Jack Harlow is winning right now. His latest single, “First Class,” is his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You is out now and receiving warm reviews from fans on social media, and now, he’s headed off on his first headlining arena tour. His Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour is set to take off from Nashville, Tennessee on September 6 and run through Atlanta, Georgia on October 16 with opening artists City Girls joining him at all but one stop — Fenway Park in Boston. The title’s kind of fitting when you think about it. Naturally, tickets will be available here beginning on May 13 at 10 am local time. You can sign up for pre-sale access beginning on May 11 at jackharlow.us/tour. See the full list of dates below.

09/06 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/08 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/10 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

09/11 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

09/17 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

09/20 — Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *

09/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/25 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

09/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

09/28 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center *

09/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

10/01 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center *

10/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 — Washington DC @ The Anthem *

10/14 — Miami, FL @ PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/15 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

* with City Girls