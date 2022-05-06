Hot off the release of his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow has dropped the video for his Billboard chart-topping hit, “First Class.”

The video sees Harlow on an adventure with Brazilian singer, Anitta. In the video, directed by Jack Begert, the two bask in their wealth, enjoying their glamorous lifestyles. Harlow and Anitta lock eyes while taking separate glass elevators in a hotel. Anitta is later seen capturing Harlow with a telescope. All the while, Harlow takes flights on a private helicopter, dances in the middle of a dessert, and sits in an empty nightclub, accompanied by a bucket of ice and champagne. At one point in the video, Anitta motorcycles her way along a road, on which, painted letters spell out the word ‘glamourous.’

The song itself heavily samples “Glamorous” by Fergie on the chorus. “I grew up loving Fergie, like she literally inspired me,” Harlow told ET last month, “When I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform ‘Fergalicious’ at the talent show I have, like, a strong artistic connection to Fergie. I’ve been wanting to [sample her] for a while, and it just came together, and I figured it’s time.”

You can watch the video for “First Class” above.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out now via Atlantic. Stream it here.

Jack Harlow and Anitta are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.