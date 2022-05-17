Jack Harlow’s press run continues with another impressive freestyle, this time over the instrumental from Snoop Dogg’s 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Incidentally, that song was produced by Pharrell as 1/2 of The Neptunes, whose 2006 debut solo single “Can I Have It Like That” Harlow previously freestyled to, and who provided production to Harlow’s new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

This time, Harlow appears on the LA Leakers, rocking a black hoodie and praising “Drop It Like It’s Hot” as the “best hip-hop beat of all time.” As he’s done in the past, Jack spits boastful, tongue-twisting bars full of witty punchlines. It’s not the most extensive or deepest verse, but it gets its point across, and Jack looks like he’s having a blast rapping it.

There’s no word yet on if this redeems him of his previous radio faux pas. During a trivia session on Hot 97, Harlow was shocked to learn that R&B singers Brandy and Ray J are siblings — something that caused no shortage of consternation on Twitter as fans lambasted him for his ignorance. Even Brandy jokingly got in on the act, challenging him to a rap battle (Brandy’s got bars, in case you didn’t know). Of course, in the end, it’s all love and it doesn’t appear that it hurt him too much; “First Class,” his Fergie-sampling single from the new album, returned to No. 1 on the Hot 100 on this week’s chart.

Watch Jack Harlow’s LA Leakers freestyle over “Drop It Like It’s Hot” above.

