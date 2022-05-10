Jack Harlow is having a hell of a run. Today, he capped off the successful release of his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You with a feisty Funk Flex freestyle addressing both his come-up and the criticism that came with it. Having already tapped the great Pharrell Williams to produce on his new album, Jack gets it in over one of Pharrell’s own hits: “Can I Have It Like That” from The Neptunes member’s 2006 solo debut album In My Mind.

Among the standout lines in the freestyle are references to Harlow’s upcoming film debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and the complaints that he’s had too easy a ride in the last two years. “My success got some people’s stomachs turning,” he sneers. “Saying I’m just white and I got lucky, I ain’t earn it / Like I’m just a plant and all this sh*t was predetermined.” He attributes this to reminding his critics of “the kids that bullied them.” It’s a much more combative verse than we’re used to hearing from the normally affable jokester, but it looks like he’s starting to come into his confidence thanks to the enthusiastic reception to his latest.

You can watch Jack Harlow’s Funk Flex freestyle above.

