Led by the hilarious hosting talents that are The 85 South Show’s DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, the BET Hip-Hop Awards unveiled a night filled with entertainment from not only from the hosts but the trademark hip-hop cyphers as well. The night began with the Political Cypher from Polo G, Jack Harlow, Rapsody, Chika, and Flawless RI over NWA’s “F*ck Tha Police.” Shortly after Flo Milli, Buddy, Deante Hitchcock, and Ade appeared to lay off some freestyles of their own with their Hot New Crew Cypher. Changing things up just a little bit to close out the show, Teyana Taylor, HER, Erykah Badu, and Brandy took the stage to dropped some R&B bars of their own in the Ladies First Cypher.

The ladies took on Brandy’s 1994 track, “I Wanna Get Down,” and put down some of their smoothest bars to close out the award show. Teyana led the way before HER stepped forward to continue the cypher, Erykah went next, and Brandy came through with a freestyle over her own track to close out the cypher. Their BET Hip-Hop Award appearance comes in the midst of a productive year for the four singers. Teyana shared her third full-length project, The Album, as did Brandy who released her first album in almost eight years with B7. She, along with Erykah, also participated in Verzuz battles this year, facing Monica and Jill Scott respectively in what were tow of the most popular Verzuz of the year. Last but certainly not least, HER has been hard at work on her debut album this year. However, she’s made the wait easy thanks to a string of singles that includes “Damage,” “Hold On,” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Check out their cypher in the video above.