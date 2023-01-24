We are just weeks away from Super Bowl LVII, and while the game is a thrill in and of itself, fans look equally forward to the star-studded commercials. Over the past few weeks Doritos has teased a scandalous love triangle-themed spot with Jack Harlow. Now, it seems like hip-hop icon Missy Elliott is joining in on the fun.

In the clip, Elliott answers a phone call from the “First Class” hitmaker himself.

“What’s up? Collab? You know I’ve been waiting to collab,” she says on the phone.

Shortly after, Elliott looks puzzled.

“A love triangle?” Elliott says. “I don’t know about that.”

Though Harlow himself is neither seen nor heard during the sneak preview, Elliott’s reactions say it all. At the end of the clip, the screen reads “2.12.2023,” suggesting that both stars will appear in the Doritos ad set to air during the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kick-off will begin at 6:30 EST and the game will broadcast on Fox.

You can check out the sneak peek of the Doritos spot above.

Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.