Jack Harlow Is Headed To The Desert For A 2023 Las Vegas Residency

There was a time, not so long ago, when artists only submitted to doing a Las Vegas residency after battling a long decline toward the end of their careers. It was an ignominious fate, a symbol of faded fortunes, foretelling further obscurity, like being banished to the desert to pass away with your best days behind you. In short, it meant you were washed.

Not so lately, though. Artists at the height of booming careers, like Adele, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and more, have realized that it’s probably easier to have the crowds come to them rather than them enduring brutal touring schedules and fronting the costs. Who wouldn’t want to live it up on The Strip on the hotel’s dime, with rent, food, and transportation covered for a few months while still getting to do the thing they love for thousands of adoring fans?

The latest artist to join this revolt against the status quo is Jack Harlow, who just two full albums and a handful of hits into his career, has announced the “First Class” residency for 2023, taking over Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub from March 18 to May 27. That’s kind of cool for him, considering his 2023 will probably be jam-packed with doing press for White Men Can’t Jump in addition to working on the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Check out Zouk’s announcement below.

